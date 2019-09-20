Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular: Cheekwood Harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather may still be warm, but it’s time again for Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular!

This year we start out with Cheekwood Harvest. The annual fall festival is now in its eighth year of celebrating the autumnal season at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens.

When you enter the grounds, you are greeted by a kid favorite, “The Pumpkin House.” And this year there are two. Kids can not only pick their pumpkin to take home, but they can also step in the house and experience them.

Cheekwood Communications Manager Caroline Jeronimus explained all the different displays and activities for both kids and adults this fall.

“We have scarecrows in the gardens that are designed by members of the Nashville community,” Jeronimus said. “So, that’s a really neat way to let the community join in and show off their creativity and experience those here in the gardens.”

“We have 5,000 mums throughout the gardens that you can walkthrough. We also have a beer garden that has become a community favorite in the last few years, so adults can come out and listen to live music, and enjoy food trucks, and have a beer in the beer garden. So there is really something for everyone this time of the year to come out and enjoy the fall weather in Nashville.”

Cheekwood Harvest runs through October 27.

Admission is $20 for adults, $13 for kids ages three to 17, free for children two years and younger, $18 for seniors and $16 for college students.

For more information, on Cheekwood Harvest, click here.