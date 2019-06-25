EF-1 tornado confirmed in Trigg County

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Trigg County on Friday, June 21, after performing a preliminary storm damage survey on Tuesday. The tornado occurred to the east and southeast of Cadiz.

More detailed information about the storm will be released soon.

There are now seven confirmed tornadoes from Friday’s severe weather event. In Middle Tennessee, an EF-0 tornado was recently confirmed in Antioch after further investigation.

In addition to the EF-1 in Trigg County, there were four EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in Southern Kentucky. Two EF-0 tornadoes occurred in Christian County. There was also one EF-0 tornado confirmed in Simpson County and another EF-0 touched down in Allen County.

The National Weather Service just confirmed another tornado in Fentress County although exact details are still pending. They also found sporadic damage in Macon County which they are still investigating. Another damage survey is also planned for Allen County in Southern Kentucky.

Keep it here for the latest information as more details from these surveys becomes available.