EF-0 tornado confirmed in Donelson from June 21 storms; 11 tornadoes total in Middle TN, Southern Ky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado in Middle Tennessee from the June 21 storms.

According to NWS, the brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Stones River Bend Park and moved southeast, snapping several trees by the river.

The report from NWS says the tornado moved through the Standford Estates Subdivision where it blew down large trees. Some of the trees fell onto and heavily damaged homes. Some of those same homes were also damaged from a storm on April 21.

The tornado continued southeast and blew down more trees on Wellington Square, Lebanon Pike, and along the Stones River Greenway before it lifted, says the report.

The Stones River Greenway has reopened since the storms blew through.

This is the fourth confirmed tornado in Middle Tennessee from the June 21 storms and the 11th confirmed tornado in the News 2 viewing area.