EF-0 tornado confirmed in Antioch

The National Weather Service confirms a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Antioch on Friday night.

The storm was 50 yards across and traveled 1.25 miles in just two minutes at speeds up to 85 mph.

Experts said the storm touched down at 8:04 p.m. near the intersection of Anderson Road and Country Way Road.

The storm took a U-shaped path, moving southeast across Oak Trees Court, Country Meadow Drive, Country Meadow Court, Country Lawn Drive, Towne Village Road, Fall Court, Dove Creek Road and Huntingboro Trail.

Experts say the tornado snapped or uprooted several trees, causing some to fall on homes and cause damage.

The storm strengthened and causing roof and siding damage to homes on Leatherbury Court, Seasons Lake Court and Seasons Drive.

The storm lifted at 8:06 p.m. near the intersection of Springs Parkway and Mt View Road.