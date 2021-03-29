Drone video shows fire truck submerged in Bellevue floodwaters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents across Middle Tennessee are working to recover from devastating floodwaters that have left vehicles stranded and streets impassable.

Drone 2 launched in Bellevue showed a Nashville Fire Department engine partially submerged in water. The truck was swept away Sunday during a rescue effort.

Flooding from the Harpeth River has overwhelmed the area, covering roadways, moving large vehicles, and leaving the Harpeth Valley Golf Center underwater.

The same area was hit with devastating floods back in 2010.