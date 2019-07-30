Double meteor shower happening tonight

Look up! We are having a double meteor shower tonight. The Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will shine through the sky tonight. Saturn will also be visible. The shower peaks tonight with up to 20 meteors per hour possible.

However, this shower could be hard to see for some because of the rain showers and storms that are possible overnight.

The best way to see the meteors is to look southeast away from any lights which includes the moon. The good news is the moon is only 5.9% visible because it is a waning crescent which will increase your chances of seeing the meteors flying across the sky tonight.