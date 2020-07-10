Disaster assistance available following rare derecho in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Donald Trump ordered federal assistance in Middle Tennessee for areas impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding from the rare derecho on May 3.

The deadly derecho knocked out power for over 130,000 and left a trail of wind damage and destruction across Middle Tennessee. The storm was the worst straight-line wind event since the July 13, 2004 derecho.

According to a release, federal funding is available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in the counties of Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Maury, Obion, Perry, and Weakley.

Federal funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

How to Apply for Assistance:

Application procedures will be explained at a series of applicant briefings with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.