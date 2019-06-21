Storms this evening to likely contain damaging winds, possibly brief tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More rough weather is in the forecast for Middle Tennessee this evening and off and on each day of the weekend. There is a likely chance that the entire viewing area should experience rough weather. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm CDT for much of northwest Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, and south Kentucky.

UPDATED Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1:00 AM

Enhanced risk for severe storms this afternoon/evening (category 3 of 5)

The Storm Prediction Center has extended the “Enhanced Risk” (in orange), level 3 out of 5, into north Middle Tennessee.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Rough Storm Timeline



Within these storms, intense wind gusts in excess of 60-70 mph are possible as well as a potential for an isolated tornado or two. In addition, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail could fall.

With winds expected in the strongest storms to be so strong, trees and power lines may topple over. Make sure to have your cell phone charged, have extra batteries for flashlights and bottles of water available.

Friday’s storm impacts if they form. Heavy rain and strong wind the primary threat.

Unfortunately, more waves of storms are in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast