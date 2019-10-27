Decatur County opens shelters after State of Emergency declaration

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Mayor of Decatur County has declared an emergency. There will be an extended recovery period.

Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy issued the State of Emergency proclamation after extreme winds caused damage in the county “which has affected the health and welfare of citizens.”

A shelter relocation will be in the waiting room in Parsons at The Decatur County Hospital. Decatur County Emergency Management will provide transpiration to the shelter in Selmer, TN.

If you need non-emergency transportation to the shelter waiting area please call 731-257-1096 until 8 p.m. or 731-852-3911 after 8 p.m.