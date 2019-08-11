Dangerous heat on the way, strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

High pressure will build into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to start the work week bringing dangerous heat along with it. Humidity levels will increase making it feel even hotter. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s both Monday and Tuesday, but dew points in the 70s will allow our “feels like” temperatures to soar into the triple digits.

This heat can be dangerous and it’s important to take precautions. Heat advisories are in effect for our far western counties starting Monday morning and these advisories may be extended further to the east. During the hottest part of the day, it’s recommended that you limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and never leave pets, children, or the elderly alone inside parked vehicles.

Temperatures will be hot on Tuesday but a cold front will be on the way. This front will bring showers and storms to the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

Right now the main threat from these storms is damaging gusty wind. A Slight Risk (category 2 out of 5) for severe weather is in effect for the portions of Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee highlighted in yellow. The rest of our area is under a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

