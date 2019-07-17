Dangerous heat heading into Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for some serious heat this weekend in Middle Tennessee because it is coming in hot!

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday night for Trigg, Christian, Muhlenberg and Todd Counties where it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

Temperatures will start at the average high Wednesday but will increase over the next several days.

Temps will be in the low 90s, which isn’t abnormal for this time of year. However, our feels-like temperatures will be above 100 degrees beginning Thursday.

