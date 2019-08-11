Dangerous heat across Middle Tennessee ahead of strong storms Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s and dew points in the 70s to start the workweek, the Heat Index or “Feels Like” temperature will run 100°-104° on Monday with 105°.

West of the Tennessee River, a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch are in effect.

Why no Heat Advisory for Nashville and the rest of Middle Tennessee?

The threshold for a Heat Advisory is 105°, and those areas should slightly below that.

NEVERTHELESS, dangerous heat will prevail in all of Middle Tennessee, and with possible 105° or higher Heat Index values on Tuesday anywhere in the mid-state (except the Plateau), a Heat Advisory may well be extended farther east to include Nashville and the rest of the mid-state and south Kentucky by then.

This heat can be dangerous and it’s important to take precautions. During the hottest part of the day, it’s recommended that you limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and never leave pets, children, or the elderly alone inside parked vehicles.

On Tuesday a cold front will bring strong storms during the afternoon and evening that will feed off of the heat and humidity.

Severe Outlook From the Storm Prediction Center

Right now the main threat from these storms is damaging gusty wind, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. A Slight Risk (category 2 out of 5) for severe weather is in effect for the portions of Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee highlighted in yellow. The rest of our area is under a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for severe weather.

