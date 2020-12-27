Cool night, windy and mild Sunday

Temperatures moderated to the low 50s in many areas Saturday afternoon in a southerly breeze.

After dropping to the low 30s overnight with mid to upper 20s to the east, that south wind will increase to 10-20 mph on Sunday, pumping high temperatures to the upper 50s for highs.

A few rain showers will push in late Sunday night through early Monday morning followed by slightly cooler temps for Monday when highs will be in the upper 40s.

Our next rain chance comes late Wednesday into Thursday.

After temps warm to around 60 on Wednesday, colder air will push in Thursday afternoon and evening that could change that rain to snow showers of flurries late Thursday night into Friday morning.

That’s a long way off still and a lot could change, so we’ll keep you posted.