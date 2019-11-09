Coldest air of the season on the way and our first chance for snow

The coldest air of the season is on the way for next week. As a cold front moves through Monday, highs will dip from the mid-50s Monday down into the mid-30s Tuesday. Tuesday morning temperatures will start out only in the 20s.

The frontal boundary will also bring rain as well. Rain is in the forecast for most of the day Monday. However, as we head into the evening hours we could see some of the rain switch over into a wintry mix as the colder air catches up.

A few snow showers will be possible Tuesday morning as temperatures continue to plunge.

While it looks very possible for a few snow showers, the big question is how much will we see and will it stick? There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast.

High temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday, something which will make it difficult for the snow to stick. There is also the question of whether or not the cold air will be fast enough to catch up with the precipitation. For now keep it here for the latest information as we fine tune the forecast.

Our models currently show the potential for half an inch of accumulation on The Plateau.

One thing for sure, the coldest air of the season will move in next week. Wednesday morning could bring record lows and temperatures dip into the teens.