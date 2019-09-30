COLDER AIR IS COMING —after more Middle Tennessee record heat

More record breaking heat, then a major change by week's end.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COLDER AIR IS COMING…..following the end of Middle Tennessee’s continuing heat wave.

A game changing cold front is expected to sweep through Middle Tennessee Thursday, making the weather feel much more autumnal. In the meantime, a hot bubble of high pressure sits over the region with more potential record highs.

With temperatures Monday through Thursday climbing to the middle 90s, current records could be broken.

Current record for:Monday — 93 degrees, Tuesday — 94 degrees, Wednesday — 91 degrees, Thursday — 92 degrees.

The front pushes in Thursday with several showers and a gusty north wind. Not only does colder air dive in, but drier conditions, too, slashing humidity levels.

This upcoming weekend will be phenomenal in Middle Tennessee. Friday through Sunday is anticipated to have highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and overnight lows dropping to the 50s/40s.

