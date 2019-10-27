Clarksville Street Department offering free pickup of yard debris

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.–(WKRN)–Following storm damage from Saturday, the Clarksville Street Department wants to remind the public that they’re offering free pickup of yard debris and tree limbs.

The temporary service began October 15th and will continue through December 2nd. Yard debris must be stacked in cardboard boxes or biodegradable paper bags.

Plastic bags will not be picked up. The debris must be placed on the City of Clarksville’s right of way near the street.

Tree limbs must be 6 feet or less in length. The Street Department will not pick up limbs where a commercial company has pruned trees.

To schedule a yard debris pick up, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931-472-3353. Leave should leave a message stating your address, how many biodegradable bags you have or if you have limbs.

Residents may also email debris@cityofclarksville.com with the same information.