Chance for strong storms on Monday with temperatures near 70°

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Storm Prediction Center has much of Middle TN and South KY in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (category 1 of 5) on Monday.

We are anticipating two rounds of storms.

The first will come between midnight and sunrise with a warm front. So, don’t be surprised if you are awakened by the sound of thunder during the wee hours of Monday morning. This first round is not expected to be severe, BUT it could produce some heavy rainfall. Drive carefully if you have to be out before sunrise.

Behind that warm front, temperatures will soar to the upper 60s to near 70°, setting the stage for the second round of possibly strong storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Here is are the approximate ETAs for the storms across Middle TN and South KY.

The biggest threats with these storms are gusty, damaging winds, hail and brief heavy downpours.

Keep an eye on the radar.

