Barry could cause flooding, severe storms in parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The remnants of Hurricane Barry could cause trouble for parts of Middle Tennessee Monday through Tuesday. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to flooding and even the threat for severe weather, too.

Due to the path of Barry’s center, being to the west of the Mississippi River, there will be a sharp cut off between areas that are soaked and locations that have dry hours.

From I-65 to the east and into the Cumberland Plateau, only off and on showers are expected with a few rumbles of thunder. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

From I-65 to the west, especially along the Tennessee River, periods of downpours are in the forecast during the day today and parts of Tuesday. Not only will blinding rainfall be a possible, but a potential of an isolated quick spin up tornado, which is typical for a tropical system.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas west of I-65 under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

In this same regions, an additional 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible which could lead to flooding in low spots and area creeks/streams. Nashville to the Plateau could accumulate around an inch of rain or less, with a much lower threat for flooding. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Rains from Barry begin to depart Wednesday evening. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast