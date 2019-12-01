Accumulating snow possible on The Plateau tonight and tomorrow morning

A winter storm system will clip Middle Tennessee tonight into tomorrow morning.

A few flurries are possible for much of Middle Tennessee but the Cumberland Plateau has the best chance of seeing measurable snow.

Rain showers will switch over to snow showers late tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The Plateau will have the coldest temperatures and the most moisture in place making accumulation most likely in our eastern counties.

Between 1/2 inch and 1 inch of snow accumulation will be possible on The Plateau through tomorrow morning.

Flurries will be possible throughout much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Slick spots will likely be an issue, especially on the Plateau.

