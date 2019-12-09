Accumulating snow expected Tuesday for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow could come back to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as early as Tuesday with accumulation expected.

A powerful cold front setting up to the west Monday afternoon delivers in mild air along with a gusty wind as well as spotty showers. The transition to much colder weather takes place Monday night to Tuesday morning. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

As a large area of rain moves into the region, temperatures drop Tuesday morning from the 50s to the 40s, then 30s Tuesday morning. Once temperatures come closer to the freezing mark, there should be a transition from rain to snow.

Snow is possible from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as the system pulls out of the area. While the exact timing of the transition and potential accumulations are not set in stone, be aware of icy travel conditions Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Some models do indicate 1 to 2 inches of snow may fall in some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. As new information comes in, there should be a better grasp on a more focused forecast. Check the latest list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

One computer model shows the potential of accumulation. Keep in mind, this can change. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast