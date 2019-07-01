Total solar eclipse happening Tuesday in South America

A total solar eclipse is happening tomorrow over South America.

This will be the first total solar eclipse since the one we had here back on August 21, 2017.

You will only be able to view the total eclipse if you are in Chile or Argentina. Totality will last two minutes and 53 seconds.

Here are the times in certain cities:

Santiago, Chile

Partial solar eclipse begins: 4:21 p.m local time

Maximum eclipse (sun’s disk 92.1 percent covered over): 4:37 p.m. local time

Partial solar eclipse ends: 7:44 p.m. local time

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Partial solar eclipse begins: 4:36 p.m. local time

Maximum eclipse (sun’s disk 99.7 percent covered over): 5:44 p.m. local time

Sunset (eclipse still in process): 5:51 p.m. local time

La Serena, Chile

Partial solar eclipse begins: 3:23 p.m.local time

Total solar eclipse begins: 4:38:13 p.m. local time

Maximum eclipse: 4:39:23 p.m. local time

Total solar eclipse ends: 4:40:31 p.m. local time

Partial solar eclipse ends 5:47 p.m. local time

Rio Cuarto, Argentina