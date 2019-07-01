Total solar eclipse happening Tuesday in South America

A total solar eclipse is happening tomorrow over South America.
This will be the first total solar eclipse since the one we had here back on August 21, 2017.
You will only be able to view the total eclipse if you are in Chile or Argentina. Totality will last two minutes and 53 seconds.
Here are the times in certain cities:
Santiago, Chile
- Partial solar eclipse begins: 4:21 p.m local time
- Maximum eclipse (sun’s disk 92.1 percent covered over): 4:37 p.m. local time
- Partial solar eclipse ends: 7:44 p.m. local time
Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Partial solar eclipse begins: 4:36 p.m. local time
- Maximum eclipse (sun’s disk 99.7 percent covered over): 5:44 p.m. local time
- Sunset (eclipse still in process): 5:51 p.m. local time
La Serena, Chile
- Partial solar eclipse begins: 3:23 p.m.local time
- Total solar eclipse begins: 4:38:13 p.m. local time
- Maximum eclipse: 4:39:23 p.m. local time
- Total solar eclipse ends: 4:40:31 p.m. local time
- Partial solar eclipse ends 5:47 p.m. local time
Rio Cuarto, Argentina
- Partial solar eclipse begins: 4:31 p.m. local time
- Total solar eclipse begins: 5:41:26 p.m. local time
- Maximum eclipse: 5:42:26 p.m. local time
- Total solar eclipse ends: 5:43:26 p.m local time
- Sunset (eclipse still in process): 6:22 p.m. local time