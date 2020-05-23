A few strong storms possible through Saturday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A few strong thunderstorms will be possible across Middle Tennessee as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday.

Storms will move west to east bringing lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even hail. The main threats will be along and north of I-40 where there is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Not everyone will see storms today, but it’s important to be weather aware. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s and the heat and humidity will continue for the rest of Memorial Day Weekend.

We will also continue to see afternoon thunderstorms through Memorial Day. Stay weather aware and seek shelter if there is a storm in your area.