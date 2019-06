The National Weather Service confirmed a ninth tornado Thursday from the June 21 line of storms that brought eight other tornados to Middle Tennessee.

NWS says an EF-0 tornado touched down in Todd County, Ky.

The tornado had wind speeds that reached 85 mph. It had a path of 60 yards wide and stretched 2.8 miles. It touched down at 6:57 p.m. and lasted four minutes.

This brings the total to nine confirmed tornadoes on June 21.