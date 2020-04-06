1  of  18
2020’s biggest & brightest supermoon happening this week!

You will want to look up tonight and tomorrow night at the moon. It is a supermoon and will actually be the brightest and biggest supermoon of 2020.

It will appear 15% brighter and 7% larger than a normal full moon.

Monday night it rises at 5:44pm and sets at 6:25am Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night it rises at 6:57pm and sets at 7:00am Wednesday morning.

In mid-April, the waning moon will be located by Saturn, Jupiter and Mars in the southeastern sky before dawn.

The next supermoon will be on May 7th.

