2 rounds of powerful storms slam into Middle Tennessee Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Powerful storms are expected to blast across the region in two waves Thursday and all modes of severe weather are possible.

An impulse of energy comes into Middle Tennessee from the west into a very unstable atmosphere. Due to the potential of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted a large section of the area in a Category 2 of 5.

The first wave plows in late morning to the early afternoon for areas in Middle Tennessee. Extremely heavy rain could lead to pockets of flooding, frequent lightning and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. There is a potential of an isolated tornado or two, as well.

The second wave powers in during the late afternoon and evening with all the same impacts as the first wave, but hail could be an issue as well. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Watches and warnings are anticipated during the day. If your area is under a WARNING, make sure to immediately get to your safe place either at work or home. Also, have your cell phones charged and a safety kit nearby as well. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

As new information comes in, the News 2 Weather Authority will keep you posted on the latest. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast