2 rounds of heavy rain with isolated flooding possible in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain moves into Middle Tennessee Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday with the potential of isolated flooding.

Rain should come into the area in two separate waves. The first comes with a warm front moving in from the south, spreading moderate rainfall in during Friday afternoon and evening. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 60s.

There is the possibility of a break in the rain Saturday morning ahead of stronger thunderstorms. However, some models predict straight rain without a break.

A cold front with the second wave takes aim on the area during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday as temperatures rise to the 70s. This is expected to be a line where rainfall rates reach one to two inches per hour at times, leading to possible isolated flooding. The line completely passes the area Saturday night and clears out by Sunday. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Overall, two to four inches of rain is expected with some locations picking up as much as six inches. This will be a drought-erasing rain, but flooding remains the primary concern.

If you are driving and come across a road completely submerged in water, turn around and take an alternative route. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.