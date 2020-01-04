2.5 magnitude earthquake reported in East Tennessee

DECATUR, Tenn. (WKRN) – No damage was reported Saturday morning as an earthquake hit East Tennessee.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Saturday morning around 7:53 am just 3.8 miles east-northeast of Decatur, Tennessee. The epicenter was 33.1 miles south-southeast of Crossville, Tennessee.

The depth of the earthquake was 13.5 km according to the USGS. Small earthquakes of this magnitude are common in East Tennessee. These quakes are typically associated with the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.