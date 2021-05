MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The northbound lanes of Nashville Highway in Maury County have been closed following a crash Monday afternoon.

According to Maury County 911, Nashville Highway is shut down in the area of Spring Hill High School due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Spring Meade Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

News 2 is working to learn more information about the crash.