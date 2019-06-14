Driver killed in crash on I-40 East at 24 split

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 213 at the I-24 split just after midnight.

Metro police reported an Audi hit the back of a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro police.

Two occupants of the Audi were injured but did not require hospitalization.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed to traffic in the area while investigators processed the scene. The roadway reopened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is the third fatal crash near an interstate in Nashville in the past three days. On Wednesday, a Smyrna man died after his car was on I-24 East near Briley Parkway southeast of downtown Nashville.

Early Thursday morning, a man was hit and killed as he walked near the I-40 East on-ramp off Murfreesboro Pike. Police are still looking for the driver responsible for that crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.