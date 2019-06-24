Woman killed in crash along I-40 in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Interstate 40 in Hickman County Monday morning.

The crash, which involved a commercial vehicle, happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 155.

According to an accident report, the 30-year-old victim was traveling west on I-40 when she crossed the median into the eastbound lanes of traffic. A 27-year-old passenger in the 2004 Acura was also injured.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisted with the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

