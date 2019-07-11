2 injured in crash on I-40 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A two-car crash closed a portion of Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Spence Lane exit around 6 a.m.

One driver was critically injured in the crash while the other has minor injuries.

The driver of the black car was pinned by the guardrail inside the vehicle and it took first-responders nearly 20 minutes to free him through the windshield, according to officials at the scene.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital where their conditions were determined to be non-life threatening.

Traffic backed up from the crash stretched to almost the Wilson County line.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.