NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a plan Monday to reduce potholes and road deterioration across Middle Tennessee roadways.

TDOT reported his year’s wet, wintery weather has been especially harsh and accelerated the pavement’s decline in several locations. TDOT’s new Enhanced Resurfacing Program will work to address those issues.

TDOT analyzed conditions and pavement data on every state route in Tennessee and determined multiple roadways will not make it through another winter.

Routes to be impacted during the resurfacing program include:

Briley Parkway, Davidson County (from McGavock Pike to I-65)

I-40, Davidson County (from US 70 to Charlotte Pike)

I-40, Wilson County (from east of 840 to east of US 70 / east of US 70 to Smith Co. line)

I-40, Smith County (from Wilson County line to east of SR 53)

I-24, Rutherford County (from Medical Center Parkway to Stones River)

I-24, Rutherford and Bedford Counties (from east of Epps Mill to Coffee Co. line)

I-65, Robertson County (from Sumner Co. line to Honey Run Creek Bridge)

I-65, Maury County (from Marshall Co. line to near SR 99)

I-40, Cheatham County (from Williamson Co. line to Davidson Co. line)

Most of the work will be done at night to reduce the impact on traffic, according to TDOT, which added this program is in addition to the regularly scheduled resurfacing projects and maintenance of patching potholes across the state.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by clicking here.