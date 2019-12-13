Stormtracker Shout-Out: Smyrna Rotary Club

StormTracker-Shoutouts
Posted: / Updated:

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy visited the Smyrna Rotary Club on December 12th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar