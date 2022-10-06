RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned. One person was killed in the crash, according to the THP.

The roadway fully reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m.