NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Travel in Cheatham County along Interstate 40 West will reduced down to one lane this weekend due to bridge deck repairs along the Harpeth River. This is the first weekend of a nearly two-month project, that will affect both directions of travel at times.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation report this repair will impact both directions of travel around mile-marker 188.

For this weekend, the one lane closure starts Friday, July 14 at 8 PM, and ends at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 17. This will affect 40 West traffic.

Alternate route

To avoid delays, consider this route:

40 West to Exit 192/McCrory Lane in Davidson County.

Travel North on McCrory Lane to US HWY 70.

Take US HWY 70 West into Cheatham County until you reach TN HWY 249 (East Kingston Springs Road).

Travel TN HWY 249 South (East Kingston Springs Road) to Luyben Hills Road. Go south on Luyben Hills Road, back to 40 West.

TDOT reports the westbound traffic will be affected at mile-marker 188 in Cheatham County will also occur on these weekends: July 21-24, and July 28-31.

The eastbound traffic will be affected at the same location on these weekends: August 4-7, August 11-14, and August 18-21.

Finally, on the weekend of August 25-28, both east & west lanes of travel on I-40 at mile-marker 88 will be impacted. In total, this will be a seven-weekend project.