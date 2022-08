For the week of August 12th, we’re joined by Zoe Zurawski, an excellent Student Stormtracker. Zoe recommended going to the pool Friday because it’s going to be very warm out, but maybe skip the pool later this week because of rain and thunderstorms.

Want to submit a student to forecast the weather? Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!