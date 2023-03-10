For the week of March 10th, we are glad to feature Rose Loud from Hickory Creek Elementary as our Student StormTracker. Rose has a very unique forecast. She says a giant blizzard will happen soon, so stock up on all items. Hail, rain, hurricanes, and tornadoes are expected. Be prepared & stock up, Rose says! Thank you, Rose!

We welcome your child to be our next Student StormTracker. They will be featured on Good Morning Nashville. Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!