For the week of December 2nd, Ray Walker from Hickory Creek Elementary is our Student StormTracker. Ray calls for snow conditions! Stock up on a lot of supplies, and bring in the animals. Temperatures will be ten degrees below zero. Have some good-looking clothes for this type of weather! Great job Ray!

We welcome your child to be our next Student StormTracker. They will be featured on Good Morning Nashville. Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!