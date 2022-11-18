For the week of November 18th, Macy Dodson is our Student StormTracker. She is a student at Hickory Creek Elementary School. Her forecast calls for cool weather in Tennessee, then temperatures in the 60s for Nashville. Southern Kentucky, expect frost with warmer summer temperatures. Also, there is a chance of meatballs everywhere!

We want to showcase your child for our Student StormTracker segments on Good Morning Nashville. Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!