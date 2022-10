For the week of October 7th, Locke Tidwell is our Student StormTracker. His forecast calls for morning temperatures in the 70s with sunshine, but the afternoon temperatures drop to the 30s with snow. Get the sleds out and enjoy a snowfall fight.

