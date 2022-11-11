For the week of November 11th, Javelin Lott is our Student StormTracker. He is a 3rd grader from Pennington Elementary School. His forecast was simple with plenty of enthusiasm for the forecast. Mostly sunny with a high of 54 degrees and a low of 32. Grab your jacket, it will be cool! He ended his forecast with an incredible smile to enjoy the weather given to us.

A smiling face and a unique forecast is what we want to showcase for our Student StormTracker segments on Good Morning Nashville. Want to submit a student to forecast the weather? Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!