For the week of February 24th, Bowman Stotts from Hickory Creek Elementary is our Student StormTracker. Bowman says that showers are expected this afternoon with a possibility of severe weather. The next day, temperatures in the 70s and it will be great to play outside. Excellent forecast, Bowman!

We welcome your child to be our next Student StormTracker. They will be featured on Good Morning Nashville. Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!