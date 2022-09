For the week of September 2nd, our Student StormTracker is Anna McCall. Her weather forecast is for sunshine and a little humidity. A sprinkle in the afternoon is possible. Night temperatures will be cold, around 50 degrees. The next few days could rain.

Want to submit a student to forecast the weather? Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!