For the week of September 23rd, Abby Brasher from Blackman Elementary School is our Student StormTracker. Her forecast calls for storms with wind gusts to 50 mph for the morning hours, but the rain moves out for the afternoon with sunshine returning. Fun in the sun returns for the following day.

Want to submit a student to forecast the weather? Send an email to meteorologist Marcus Bagwell and he’ll pick the next Student Stormtracker to debut on News 2!