Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
86°
LIVE NOW
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
Nashville
86°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Nashville
Clarksville
Murfreesboro
Tennessee
Kentucky
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2022
Broadway in Nashville
National
COVID-19 Pandemic
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
News 2 Poll Question
Hidden Tennessee
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Breaking News Alerts
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
Top Stories
Bus driver shortages continue in Wilson County putting …
Video
Tennessee tourism rebounded in 2021, report shows
Video
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug …
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Middle Tennessee Weather Cameras
News 2 Student Stormtracker
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
AMS Certification
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Extra
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Vanderbilt Stadium to be renamed starting the 2022 …
Video
Top Stories
Titans trade for tackle Dennis Daley
Top Stories
Titans to release Brett Kern
Referee shortage affecting game schedules across …
Video
Nolensville Little League awarded Jack Losch Sportsmanship …
Nolensville ends Little League World Series run with …
Newsletters
Community
News 2 Gives Back
Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy
Educator Of The Week
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Celebrating 25 years of Nashville Zoo!
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Food 2 Families
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
Nashville Pet Project
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Regional News Partners
Report It
Press Releases
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
About BestReviews
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
News 2 Student Stormtracker
Student Stormtracker Zoe Zurawski
Top News 2 Student Stormtracker Headlines
Student Stormtracker Daniel Monge
Weather
Drought lingers in some parts of Middle Tennessee
Risk of strong storms Monday into Tuesday
Experts make proposal for Nashville weather sensors
NWS Nashville lends a hand as Dallas area floods
The Marginal Risk for strong storms HAS BEEN DROPPED
Strong storms possible Sunday
View All Weather
Trending Stories
Can you pronounce these Middle TN places correctly?
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna
Alleged drug dealer busted in Madison for fentanyl
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles Co drug bust
Franklin Co. parents offer rides over lack of buses
Don't Miss
Bus driver shortages continue in Wilson County
Tennessee tourism rebounded in 2021, report shows
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles Co drug bust
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Clarksville football games now have clear bag policy
Community Calendar