Stormy late tonight, Thursday morning; windy, chilly Halloween Night

More storms are on the way for late tonight and early Thursday morning. A few of those storms could have gusty damaging winds, along with heavy downpours. Although the tornado threat is low, it is not zero.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather for parts of east Middle Tennessee.

After the storms go by in the early morning hours, the cold air will blast in from the north. Expect temperatures to be falling through the 50s to 40s during the day and a brisk northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday night temps will be falling through the 40s with the wind chill in the 30s, so BUNDLE UP the Trick or Treaters as you bring them out at night.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for late Thursday night into Friday morning from midnight to 9am Friday.

Temperatures Friday morning will run from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Protect tender plants and vegetation.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast