Weather Authority Forecast

Threat for severe weather has increased

More storms in the forecast today! Temperatures will work their way into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible through the morning and daytime hours, but another round is expected in the afternoon and evening.

A line of storms will push in west to east during the late afternoon and evening hours and into the overnight time period. Some of these storms could produce gusty, damaging winds, hail, as well as heavy downpours that could create localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a Slight Risk for severe weather (category 2 of 5). Stay weather aware and make sure you are able to get weather alerts!

More storms are expected on again on Monday, some of which could also be severe.

From Tuesday through the rest of the week, it won’t be dry, but storm activity should return to more of a normal summer-like pattern of hit-or miss style afternoon and early evening thundershowers.

It will remain steamy with highs in the low 90s.

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast