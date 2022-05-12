RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 63.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person is deceased following the crash but did not provide additional details.
The roadway is currently closed to traffic and it is unknown when it will reopen.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.