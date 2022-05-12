RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 63.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person is deceased following the crash but did not provide additional details.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic and it is unknown when it will reopen.