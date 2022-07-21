NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville early Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near the Wedgewood Avenue exit around 2 a.m.
Metro police reported at least one person was killed in the multi-vehicle crash.
All southbound lanes including the Wedgewood exit ramp were closed to traffic. The roadway reopened around 4:45 a.m
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.