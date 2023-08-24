NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The worst of the heat this week will be on Thursday and Friday. Air temperatures will be near 100°, but most areas will experience feels like temperatures above 100°, potentially as high as 110° for our western areas.

Heat alerts

Many counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning (feels like temperatures greater than 105° for longer than three hours) or a Heat Advisory (feels like temperatures of 100°to 105° for longer than three hours). While the Cumberland Plateau counties are excluded from a heat alert, you will still experience heat indices around 100° to 105° for a few hours in the afternoons.

Record heat

Thursday and Friday will push temperatures within a few degrees of record highs in Nashville. Thursday’s forecast high is 100°, two degrees shy of the record high temperature of 102° back in 2007. On Friday, we are forecasting a high of 101° in Nashville, with the record of 102° back in 1943.

The heat ridge is very strong over the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and Southern Plains. While its center is shifting away from Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, temperatures will be at their hottest that we’ve seen all week. Starting Saturday, the heat begins to break down, allowing a cold front to move in and increase storm chances. The “true” less humid air will not arrive until late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Relief is on the way!

We look to the weekend for heat relief. The humidity will not drop until next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday

Friday is a hot day for us. However, a few storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly for northeast Middle Tennessee and east of I-65 in Southern Kentucky. Here, there is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for a severe storm.

Saturday

This weekend starts hot. Saturday’s highs will still be in the 90s, feeling like the lower 100s. A few storms may develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday

As the cold front approaches, this will bring in more widespread rain to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Temperatures should be in the 80s on Sunday thanks to clouds and precipitation.

Next week: drier air!

Dew points will drop to the lower 60s and 50s by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will make being outside more refreshing and comfortable.